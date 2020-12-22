Mario Vrancic makes admission about his Norwich City future

Norwich City midfielder Mario Vrancic has opened up on his future with the club, with the 31-year-old’s situation at Carrow Road currently up in the air due to his expiring contract.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has under a year left to run on his current deal with the Canaries and is seemingly yet to have discussed signing new terms with the club he has called home for the past three years since arriving from SV Darmstadt.

A versatile central midfield player by trade, Vrancic has played a key role fro Thomas Frank this term, often slotting in behind Teemu Pukki and has racked up three goals and two assists already for the Championship leaders.

Speaking to Pink Un, the 31-year-old had this to say on his future:

“I want to complete my contract and make a significant contribution to help the club return to the Premier League, and we will see what will happen later.

“The offers are coming, there were some from the last transfer window, but nothing worth mentioning.

“Honestly, I never think about changing the environment while I have a valid contract with the club I am at. That keeps me concentrated on training and matches, and that is always the most important thing to me.

“Promotion is a priority and everything else is subordinate to that. Everyone at the club has drawn on the experience from last season and I think a return to the Premier League this time would look much better as a result.”

The midfield player has been in fine form of late for the Canaries, notching late winners against Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers, thus helping the Norfolk club to the top of the league table.

The Verdict

Norwich will surely be keen to hold onto the player come the end of the current campaign and will no doubt be hopeful of agreeing fresh terms with the 31-year-old before his current deal is up.

However it must be noted that in January, Vrancic is free to discuss terms with foreign clubs over a move on a free transfer in the summer, thus leaving his options very open.

One final pay day for the experienced schemer is sure to be on the agenda, with a move back to Germany perhaps being of interest to a player who spent a vast chunk of his career in that country.

For now his focus is quite rightly on the task of achieving promotion, however it is clear that this could quite probably be his last season in a Norwich City shirt if his comments about offers from other clubs are to be believed.