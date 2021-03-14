Mario Vrancic identifies what Norwich City must do to seal Championship promotion

Norwich City attacker Mario Vrancic has claimed that the club will seal promotion to the Premier League if they win their next three games.

The Canaries have enjoyed a brilliant Championship campaign following their immediate relegation from the Premier League last season, and go into their clash with struggling Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday afternoon seven points clear of the play-off places.

Following that meeting with the Owls, Norwich are set to face Nottingham Forest in midweek before hosting Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, in their final couple of outings before the March international break.

Now it seems as though Vrancic believes that victory in all three of those games will be enough to secure the Canaries’ place back in the top-flight for next season.

Speaking to Strogo Sportski in his native Bosnia, about his side’s chances of promotion, Vrancic said: “If we win those three games, then we are done with the job of returning to the Premier League.

“How we play and what kind of form we are in, a miracle would need to happen if we do not return to the strongest football league.

“We have eleven more games ahead of us. In the next seven to eight days, the situation could be clearer. On Sunday we visit Sheffield Wednesday, on Wednesday at Nottingham and we welcome Blackburn at home.”

So far this season, Vrancic himself has scored three goals and provided five assists in 29 league appearances for Norwich.

The Verdict

I do think Vrancic may well be right here.

If Norwich do win those next three games, then they will have 85 points to their name, which would have been enough for automatic promotion last season, although the last time before that that tally would have been enough was 2012/13.

Even so, that would still then leave Norwich with eight more games remaining to pick up the last few points they need to get over the line in the race for promotion, something they should do easily with the form they are in.

However, you do wonder if manager Daniel Farke may not be best pleased to see these comments, since he is not going to want complacency to set in amongst his side.