Mario Melchiot delivers verdict on Mark Hughes’ Bradford City appointment

Bradford City caused a major stir on Thursday morning by announcing the appointment of Mark Hughes as their new manager.

The former Wales international has not been in a job since his departure from Premier League side Southampton in late 2018, but Hughes has been selected as the man to replace Derek Adams, who was sacked last week after only arriving at the Bantams in the summer.

Hughes has signed a contract until the summer of 2024 at the Yorkshire club and it represents a considerable step down in level from his previous managerial jobs, with every role he has taken on at club level being in the top flight of English football.

The likes of Steve Evans, Jonathan Woodgate and Richie Wellens looked to be the front-runners to replace Adams but out of the blue it is 58-year-old Hughes who will step into the dugout to try and guide Bradford back up the EFL pyramid.

Despite never playing for Bradford or under Hughes when he was a manager, former Chelsea, Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic defender Mario Melchiot has delivered his verdict on the Welshman’s appointment at Valley Parade.

“Sometimes when you get the opportunity to a job, it has to tick the boxes that you want,” Melchiot told Sky Sports News.

Mario Melchiot gives his reaction to the appointment of Mark Hughes at Bradford City ✍️ pic.twitter.com/qepXcm5D4G — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 24, 2022

“The club know he’s a big name, he’s probably put his demands on the table and they have agreed to what he’s looking for and they’ve made him feel comfortable because it’s a different job and a different challenge.

“We all know about his times in the Premier League, so for him to step aside and go ‘I’m going to go to a league below that, but I’m going to prove to you that this is my team and I’m going to build them to where they need to be, and that is really great to see.”

The Verdict

This deal has certainly come as a bit of a surprise – especially considering Hughes has only worked in the Premier League in his club career.

To bring a name of Hughes’ magnitude in is big for Bradford but they are a big club operating way below the level of the size they really are.

It could be a complete culture shock to Hughes though – not only because of the time he’s had out of the game but because League Two will be like nothing he’s managed in before.

He’s clearly not at the Bantams for the short-term though judging by his contract but results will be expected as soon as possible and there will be a lot of scrutiny on him if he’s not able to do that.