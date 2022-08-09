Mario Gaspar reacts to making Watford debut in West Brom draw

Mario Gaspar has admitted he couldn’t wait to make his Watford debut after signing for the club this summer.

The experienced Spanish defender made the move from Villareal to Vicarage Road ahead of the Championship season getting underway, but was made to wait until last night’s draw with West Bromwich Albion to make his debut.

It was a tough match to do it in, and Gaspar says the atmosphere at The Hawthorns last night was exactly what he was hoping for when he joined Watford this summer.

“I couldn’t wait to make my debut,” Gaspar told Watford club media.

“This kind of situation and atmosphere is what I was expecting and hoping for when I signed to come to England, and I’m really happy to have got on to the pitch.

“We were under pressure when I came on, but we coped with it and tried to hit them on the counter-attack.

“It would’ve been great to come away with all three points, but overall I think the draw was a good result for the team.”

Watford face another tough test this week when they welcome Burnley to Vicarage Road on Friday night.

Gaspar will surely be hoping to feature once again against the Clarets.

The Verdict

There is no doubting Mario Gaspar’s ability and pedigree.

His statistics speak for themselves – 307 La Liga appearances – all of which came for Villareal.

Kiko Femenia’s departure at right-wing-back has left a gaping void in Rob Edwards’ current system, but perhaps Gaspar can be the answer for the Hornets moving forward.

The sooner he is fit and ready for the full 90 minutes, the better, with his move into the side freeing up Hassane Kamara to return to his more natural position at left-wing-back.

The Championship is a far cry from La Liga, but at this stage of his career, Gaspar’s relationship with Watford could be a fruitful one as the Hornets target competing at the sharp end of the division.