Mario Balotelli to Fulham: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

Mario Balotelli is being eyed by Championship leaders Fulham, according to Turkish publication Star.

Since leaving Liverpool, the controversial Italian forward has had spells with Nice, Marseille, Brescia, Monza and now Turkish Super Lig side Adama Demirspor.

The Italian striker, who has scored 11 goals and got five assists in 24 appearances in Turkey this season, has recently earned a re-call to the Italian national team, and could now be set for a sensational return to England.

What do we know so far?

According the report in the Star, the transfer revolves around current Fulham striker Aleksandr Mitrovic.

The Serbian has broken the Championship goal record this season, with 34 goals to his name so far, which has reportedly attracted the interest of Italian giants Juventus.

It is claimed by Star that if Juventus come in for Mitrovic, Fulham will turn to Mario Balotelli to replace him.

Star also claim that if the transfer were to happen, it would be the biggest fee received for a player by Adama Demirspor, with a quoted figure of 10 million for the forward, although it is unclear if this is in pound sterling.

Will it happen?

From what we know so far, at this stage, this transfer is unlikely to happen, given it reportedly depends on the future of Aleksandr Mitrovic.

If Fulham get promoted, which it looks like they are going to, Mitrovic may well opt to remain with the side in the Premier League and try to establish himself in the division above – something he has never quite managed.

That, or, Juventus may simply decide not to go in for him, given they have just completed the big money signing of Mitrovic’s fellow Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Balotelli’s to Fulham is unlikely then, however, the Italian’s performances in Turkey have been enough to earn a re-call to the national team, meaning he must still have plenty to offer at 31-years-old.