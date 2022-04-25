Marek Rodak reveals his stance on summer transfer window at Fulham

It will be interesting to see how Fulham react in the transfer market this summer after sealing promotion from the Championship.

Marek Rodak played a key role in the Cottagers winning promotion in 2019/20, before being displaced by Alphonse Areola the following season.

A similar occurrence could repeat itself with the Cottagers eyeing a handful of new signings with the aim of keeping them in the Premier League next season.

Rodak explained that he would consider an exit if he was dropped to second choice keeper next season when he spoke to Sport.sk, quotes are provided by Hammyend.com.

He said: “It’s hard to say how it will be with me.

“Before the end of the season, I will have to talk to the club management and specify how I look at it and how they do.

“Based on that, I will be able to move on.

“Football is everything but it is also a business.

“It will mainly depend on whether they count on me.

“So far – they seem to be counting on me.

“It would be most beautiful if they counted on (me) next year.

“I think I am in a better position than before as I am a year older and I have more experience.

“If someone new comes in, it will be up to the coach to decide who is the first choice.

“If the situation from last year is repeated, I would certainly not be satisfied and I would have to deal with it.

“I guess I would have to go somewhere to keep playing.

“I would not like to sit on the bench again.”

The Cottagers backline has been watertight when called upon this season, and if a new partner for Tosin Adarabioyo can be recruited in the summer, they may have a ready-made defence to compete in the top-flight.

The Verdict

Areola played 36 Premier League games for Fulham last season, put in some admirable performances, but ultimately the club went down with a whimper.

Rodak has bided his time since coming through the youth system at Craven Cottage and deserves the chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

Keeping him between the sticks would also make additional funds available for Fulham to strengthen in other areas.

Centre back and defensive midfield appear to be their clear weaknesses in looking to make the step up under Marco Silva, and Rodak would be more than justified in pushing for an exit if he is knocked down the pecking order in the summer.