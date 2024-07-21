The Championship season is just three weeks away, meaning the transfer rumour mill is starting to gather serious pace.

That will please Hull City supporters more than most after what has been an extremely slow burner of a window so far in terms of incomings, despite numerous names being linked with a move to the MKM Stadium in the last month or so.

Tim Walter's induction to the second tier has been somewhat brutal so far, with a major rebuild to a squad that was blessed with great talent last season needed as numerous loanees and big names have departed across the summer.

However, the German, alongside chairman Acun Ilicali, have made several attempts to re-assure the somewhat concerned fanbase that an adequate squad will be moulded in order to go one better than last season and make the play-offs.

So, with that in mind, here are two deals that look likely to happen between now and the first game of the season against Bristol City on August 10th.

Related Hull City ownership: A look at their source of wealth + net worth FLW takes a look at how Acun Ilicali made his fortune, and what his net worth is

After an extremely slow summer so far in terms of bleeding new life into the squad, Marek Rodak's signature could be one which City are expected to acquire in the coming weeks.

The goalkeeping department is extremely light on numbers, senior leadership and quality at this moment in time, which has led to Walter admitting that "big problems" are likely to occur should the voids left by Matt Ingram and Ryan Allsop's respective departures not be filled.

Therefore, the acquisition of Rodak on a free transfer following his recent exit from Fulham would be as shrewd as it is a necessity, having proven his capabilities as a high-end and seasoned Championship-standard goalkeeper from his time in West London and in the latter of two loan spells with fellow Yorkshire outfit, Rotherham United.

Marek Rodak's Career in the Premier League/EFL so far Apps Clean Sheets Fulham 93 38 Accrington Stanley (Loan) 21 8 Rotherham United (Two Loans) 84 18 Total 198 64 All stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 21/07/24)

City also hold a potential advantage over Blackburn Rovers and Derby County in this reported transfer saga, with their divisional rivals said to be struggling when it comes to meeting Rodak's wage demands, which are likely to be similar to the estimated salary of £15,000 per week he was earning last season.

The addition of a proven shot-stopper at this level with an impressive record of 34 clean sheets in 111 games might prove somewhat of a blow to Croatian keeper, Ivor Pandur's prospects of grasping the number one spot after failing to make an appearance since his January arrival, but it would somewhat ease the fears which Tigers fans are having ahead of the new campaign.

However, those fears are more than understandable given the departure of Ozan Tufan alongside Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves, with the overall concern growing among supporters relating to the possibility of more big-hitters departing in the coming weeks.

Despite being such a cultured midfielder for the Tigers in the past two years, there have been recent fears that Jean Michael Seri could depart the club over the course of the summer window.

Kesler has admitted that the club "don't want to sell any of our players," before somewhat putting the ball firmly in any player's court when it comes to a final decision by stating "if the player wants to go then we are more than happy to understand what the market is."

This somewhat applies to the Ivorian deep-lying playmaker, as when Hull Live first broke the news that he'd become a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League, Seri was understood to be weighing up the possibility of a move to the Middle East in the final years of his career.

Losing a player of Seri's ilk would prove a crushing blow to City fans, but at the same time there is an understanding that this is one of two windows at present where the club can make a profit on his services, after signing a three-year deal on a free transfer from Fulham two summers ago.

It would also only seem logical that a potential exit for the man earning an estimated salary of £20,000 per week would depart if midfield reinforcements can be made, as whilst City look set to miss out on the signature of West Bromwich Albion's Okay Yokuslu, former Derby County midfielder and Slovenian international, Timi Max Elsnik is one name who has been linked for a potential bargain price of £1.25m, with the man who impressed at UEFA Euro 2024 showcasing the attributes to be a long-term replacement for Seri as a combative yet cultured midfielder.

If Seri was to leave, there would certainly be no animosity from the City faithful, who have watched his performances in awe on 76 occasions to date, scoring once in each season against Bristol City and Middlesbrough.