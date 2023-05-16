Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier has wished his former club Middlesbrough luck ahead of their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City.

The sides meet in a decisive clash at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night after playing out a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday.

In what was a tight game, Boro looked the more threatening, with Ben Wilson denying Chuba Akpom and Isaiah Jones in the first half before Akpom headed wide just after the break and Paddy McNair's corner narrowly went past the post in stoppage time.

Tavernier came through Boro's academy and scored 18 goals in 155 appearances for the club before departing for Bournemouth in July.

The 24-year-old has impressed at the Vitality Stadium despite an injury-disrupted season, scoring five goals and registering four assists in 23 appearances in all competitions to help Gary O'Neil's side to Premier League survival.

What did Marcus Tavernier say?

Tavernier says he is hoping to see his former club win promotion over the coming weeks and revealed he would love to play against them next season.

Responding to a joke that he was backing Luton Town, Tavernier told Bournemouth's official club podcast: "Impossible! Impossible. I've been rooting for Middlesbrough all season.

"I've got a lot of friends there, and ultimately I want to play against them next season. It will be a great experience to go back to the club I grew up playing for. I came through the ranks there and, going back, it will be interesting to see what reception I get. You never know as a player. I'm hoping they can stay strong in the play-offs though, and come up."

Will Middlesbrough beat Coventry City?

Tavernier was a popular figure at the Riverside Stadium and Boro supporters will no doubt be pleased to hear his comments.

He was initially missed at the start of the season as the club struggled under former manager Chris Wilder, but Jonny Howson and Hayden Hackney have since formed an excellent partnership under Michael Carrick which has been crucial in their promotion push.

It will be a tough game against the Sky Blues, but Boro probably come into the game as slight favourites due to their outstanding home record.

There will be pressure on Carrick's side to attack the game, which could potentially leave space for Coventry to exploit on the break, while the Sky Blues have not lost on the road since February.

But Boro are prolific on their own patch and if the likes of Akpom and Cameron Archer are on form, they will have a good chance of progressing to the final and moving one step closer to joining Tavernier's Bournemouth in the top flight.