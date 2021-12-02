Marcus Tavernier praises key Middlesbrough figure’s decision ahead of Swansea clash

Marcus Tavernier has been a key player for Middlesbrough so far this season and after a number of impressive performances for the club in the last few weeks, he has now praised Chris Wilder for allowing him to have a different role under the boss to The Northern Echo.

The player has only managed one goal and one assist so far this year for the club but has looked a lot more positive in the last few games and that could come down to a change in role and position at Boro.

Tavernier has often been shifted out to the wing with the second tier side but, with Neil Warnock gone and Wilder now in charge, he has been reimagined in a central role under the former Sheffield United manager.

In the club’s win over Huddersfield, it led to him being the most accurate passer on the pitch to have played 45 minutes or more and he also had two cracks at goal and was a constant thorn in the Terriers’ side.

The player himself is now enjoying life even more at the Riverside Stadium – and has praised Chris Wilder to the Northern Echo for allowing him to fill that new role.

He said: “I feel like this manager has really put me in a position I enjoy playing most, and where I feel like I can be most effective. Now, it’s just time for me to get the role nailed down in my game, and start contributing more higher up the pitch.”

Now that the 22-year-old is enjoying his role and his football, there is every chance he will thrive even more for Middlesbrough. If he can start to add more end product to his game, then he could be a really important figure heading into the next part of the season.

The Verdict

Marcus Tavernier is a bright player regardless of where he plays. More centrally though, he has looked a lot more lively for Boro.

He still only has one goal and one assist so far this year but if you look at his recent showings, you can see the difference. If he can continue to get better in his new role, then he could become even more important to Chris Wilder going forward.