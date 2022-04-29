Marcus Tavernier gives his verdict on Middlesbrough’s play-off hopes ahead of Stoke City clash

Middlesbrough are close to the play-offs this season as they currently sit seventh in the league but just two points away from Sheffield United in sixth.

With two games left to play this season, Boro still have a great chance of making it to a top six finish but their fate will also rely on the results of those teams above them.

Middlesbrough used their game in hand well though mid-week as they overcame Cardiff 2-0 on Wednesday.

Marcus Tavernier scored his side’s first goal and the midfielder says they will continue to focus on their own job and the things they can control as he told Teesside Live: “We had to move on from Swansea quickly. It was frustrating not taking all three points there, but we had to focus on this one. We can only control what we can do on the pitch and how we perform. All we can control is continuing to perform and trying to pick up three points.

“The other matters will happen in whatever way they do. We’ve talked about play-offs being possible from when the manager got appointed. It’s what we all wanted and what we all set out to do. We’ve just got to continue to do what we do and hope that it’s enough to get into the play-offs. We’ve been performing well I believe, but sometimes you need a little bit more than that, sometimes you need a little bit of luck too and hopefully we can get that as well.”

Chris Wilder’s side go on to face Stoke City tomorrow before travelling to Preston on the final day of the season.

The Verdict:

Middlesbrough will be hoping they can achieve their aims this season and make the play-offs especially as they are so close.

However, as Tavernier points out, they cannot control the teams above them but rather can only put in their best performances to try and secure themselves their top six finish.

In a way this takes the pressure off them as they know they can only do their best to decide their fate and should they not reach their potential then it will bet their own downfall they inflict.

With two games left to go though, Chris Wilder will be looking for his side to put in two strong performances whilst hoping Luton or Sheffield United slip up.