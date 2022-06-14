Marcus Tavernier from Middlesbrough to AFC Bournemouth: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier has been linked with a move to Premier League-bound Bournemouth.

According to Football Insider, the Cherries are looking to add the 23-year old to their squad ahead of their top flight return.

Tavernier has been an important player for Boro, who will be aiming for promotion under Chris Wilder next season.

However, with Bournemouth now coming in with a potential offer, his future at the Riverside now remains unclear.

What do we know so far?

The report suggests that a £10 million offer is being prepared by the Cherries in order to tempt Boro into a possible sale.

Tavernier is seen as one of the club’s top transfer targets this summer as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

Bournemouth are looking to enhance their attacking options, with the 23-year old seen as the top priority candidate to fit that role.

But Wilder is hoping to keep the midfielder due to his importance to the side and the club’s own ambitions for the season ahead.

Is it likely to happen?

With Djed Spence also likely to leave this summer, Boro will want to avoid looking like they aren’t competing at the top of the Championship.

Losing Tavernier as well would seriously harm the club’s short-term goals.

But the midfielder only has 12 months left on his current contract at the club, which could force Middlesbrough into cashing-in on the player.

A £10 million offer could be enough to force the club’s to consider the possibility of a sale.