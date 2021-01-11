Marcus Tavernier and Leeds United: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen this month?

Middlesbrough midfielder, Marcus Tavernier, is catching the eye of Leeds United.

Leeds have been slow movers this month in the January transfer window, with Marcelo Bielsa seemingly happy with his squad across the board in the Premier League.

Yet, the widespread network of Leeds’ scouting team means there remains interest in players. That appears to included Tavernier.

What do we know so far?

In truth, very little at this moment in time.

A report from TEAMtalk over the weekend confirmed that Leeds were keeping tabs on Tavernier, whilst Everton, Wolves and Leicester City have registered an interest in him.

However, Boro have rebuffed that interest in the 21-year-old midfielder.

He’s seen as a vital cog in Neil Warnock’s side, who are chasing the play-offs in the Championship.

In 22 appearances this season, Tavernier has two goals and has registered three assists.

Is it likely to happen this month?

You’d be shocked if it did.

Tavernier is at the heart of a Middlesbrough side chasing promotion in the Championship, with a long contract behind him. Warnock rates him highly and would, no doubt, kick up an almighty fuss if he was sold this month.

You’ve also got to look at the fact that Leeds are expecting a quiet window. Wherever you look you are told movement within the first-team squad at Elland Road is going to be minimal. Had this been the summer window, it might be different, but Leeds hate the winter window and signings are unlikely.

However, that’s just Leeds and, at the moment, there appears to be a little more concrete interest from elsewhere.

Whilst Leeds won’t test Boro’s desire to keep Tavernier, Everton, Wolves or Leicester might.

