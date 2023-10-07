Highlights Middlesbrough has turned their season around after a slow start and will aim to push for the top six in the Championship.

After a slow start to the season, Middlesbrough seem to have turned a corner in the Championship.

Boro were beaten by Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals last season, and they were widely expected to challenge at the top of the division again this time around, but they failed to win any of their first seven league games.

However, Michael Carrick's side have rediscovered their form in recent weeks, and they will be hoping to climb the table and push for the top six once again in the year ahead.

It was an incredibly busy summer at the Riverside Stadium, with 12 new players arriving at the club, while Boro lost star striker Chuba Akpom, and failed to secure the return of any of last season's influential loanees, including Zack Steffen, Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

Boro's transfer policy this summer focused largely on bringing in young players, and there are a number of exciting talents currently part of the first team squad.

The club have received significant transfer fees for a number of their youngsters over the years, such as Marcus Tavernier and Djed Spence, and with that in mind, we looked at which Boro players could be the next stars to emerge.

Rav van den Berg

It has been an incredibly impressive start to life on Teesside for van den Berg following his summer move from PEC Zwolle.

Van den Berg reportedly attracted attention from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Roma prior to his move to the Riverside Stadium, underlining the defender's potential.

The 19-year-old is a centre-back by trade, but he has looked equally comfortable at both right-back and left-back for Boro in the early weeks of the campaign, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by Carrick.

"I'm hugely impressed. He's a terrific individual, really grounded and humble, terrific character and great attitude. He has a real calming influence but is quite sure of himself in a really good way as well," Carrick told Teesside Live.

"I think he told me he'd played right-back once before before Betis when Tommy got injured in pre-season. And he's never played left-back in his life and ended up playing there against Sheffield Wednesday. He just has the ability to do that, he's a really good footballer, he's clever, sharp, hungry, and he has a great attitude.

"To do that at 19 in a new country and new surroundings is not easy at all. It's a great sign for him moving forward, it's all experience for him which I've said to him, it's taking him out of his comfort zone a little bit but he's dealt with it unbelievably well.

"It's absolutely terrific [that he chose to join Boro this summer]. The boys, we'd like to think they're here for the right reasons - to come and play and enjoy their football, to develop in certain ways depending on what age they are.

"It's really refreshing for someone of Rav's capabilities and potential, he could have chosen other clubs, bigger clubs if you like. He saw something here that he was keen to be part of. We're delighted to have him and really excited to see how he can fulfil his potential. He's doing ever so well."

If van den Berg maintains his current level of form, it may not be long before those bigger clubs come calling once again.

Josh Coburn

Coburn has been on the fringes of Boro's first team for a number of years, but he looks set to establish himself at the Riverside Stadium this season.

The striker spent last season on loan with League One side Bristol Rovers, scoring 10 goals in 40 appearances for the Gas, and winning the club's Young Player of the Year award.

Carrick opted to keep Coburn at the club this summer, and he has been picked ahead of big-money signing Emmanuel Latte Lath in recent weeks, opening his account for the season in the 3-2 win at Watford on Saturday.

Coburn has been a constant threat for Boro so far this campaign, and if he can improve his end product, he could be the man to replace Akpom's goals.

Hayden Hackney

Hackney has cemented his place at the heart of the Boro midfield since making his breakthrough last season.

The 21-year-old scored four goals and provided six assists in 44 appearances in all competitions last season, and having started every game so far this campaign, he seems to be one of the first names on Michael Carrick's team sheet.

Hackney signed a new contract to keep him at the Riverside Stadium until 2027 this summer, but Boro could soon be facing a battle to hold on to one of their prized assets.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City were all linked with Hackney in May, and The Sun claimed last month that Forest could make a move for the midfielder in January or next summer.

Whether with his current club or elsewhere, it seems inevitable that Hackney will be playing in the Premier League in the not-too-distant future.

Alex Gilbert

Boro signed striker Gilbert from Brentford this summer, with the club said to have paid the Bees a compensation fee of around £1 million.

Gilbert turned down the offer of a new contract at Brentford prior to his move to Teesside, and Boro fought off competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest to land his signature.

The 21-year-old made his debut for Boro in their 2-0 win at Bradford City in the Carabao Cup last month, and Carrick insists he will be given opportunities this season.

"That was Alex’s first game tonight so it’s a big night for him and I’m delighted for him," Carrick told The Northern Echo.

"He’s joined us from Brentford’s second team and it was important for him to come in tonight and be part of it.

"We’re patient with Alex. He trains well and is a big part of the group, but he’s looking for opportunities just like everybody else. They will come at some stage, he’s just got to keep working hard, keep developing, which is what he is doing at the moment."

Gilbert may not be a regular for Boro in the Championship this season, but he is clearly highly-rated at the Riverside Stadium and he could be one to watch in the years to come.