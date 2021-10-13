Marcus Stewart makes Ipswich Town prediction regarding Macauley Bonne

Ipswich Town may have finally found their feet in this League One season after grinding out a 2-1 success over Shrewsbury Town at the weekend.

Many fans would have been worrying in the final moments of the clash with Salop that they may have thrown away another three points, but Paul Cook’s men look to have turned a corner after securing back-to-back home victories.

It’s been a very inconsistent start to the campaign for the Tractor Boys who failed to win any of their first six League One outings before finally picking up a win away at Lincoln City.

There’s been some low moments this season already but one of the bright spots has been the form of Macauley Bonne, who rejoined his boyhood club from Queens Park Rangers on a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

The Zimbabwe international has netted nine goals in his first 10 matches this season and if Ipswich are going to be successful in 2021-22 then he is going to be the man to fire them up the table.

That is what ex-Ipswich man Marcus Stewart, who scored 27 league goals for the club between 2000 and 2002, also believes, whilst also thinking that Bonne being around for the whole season could be the catalyst to propel the Suffolk outfit into the play-off places in May.

“I’m not saying he’s just like me, but he has similar traits,” Stewart said on Bonne, per the East Anglian Daily Times.

“He works hard for the team, he’s a bit of poacher. He maybe doesn’t drop off like I used to and get hold of the ball. He’s more a central player.

“But at the moment he’s getting the goals that could get Ipswich into the play-offs, because you need a goalscorer.”

“Every club wants and needs a goalscorer, Macauley has got off to a great start.”

“My goal when I played was to get 10 goals before Christmas, your half-way marker. Anything more than that was a bonus, so he’s well on course to do that.

“And if he can do that, as I said, they have a goalscorer in their ranks and Ipswich have a real chance.”

The Verdict

Despite Ipswich having a plethora of attacking talent in their ranks, Bonne is the one who has stood out from the pack so far this season.

It will help that Bonne is a boyhood Ipswich lad and he will give his all for the team, and that is reflected with his goal tally so far.

But there must be fears coming from Ipswich supporters that QPR may look to recall the striker due to his scintillating form in the January transfer window as most loan moves now have a break clause incorporated into them.

Even if Bonne isn’t going to play for the R’s they could perhaps even sell him on for a good amount of money – money that Ipswich no doubt have – but it could create a bit of a bidding war and that’s the last thing the Tractor Boys want, so if he is going to fire them into the play-offs like Stewart believe Bonne can then he has to remain for the whole campaign.