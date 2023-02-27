Marcus Rashford issues Man Utd message following EFL Cup final triumph over Newcastle

Manchester United put a six-year wait for a trophy behind them on Sunday evening with a victory over Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

On the scoreline it proved to be a relatively comfortable 90 minutes for Erik ten Hag’s side, but Newcastle did give them a competitive game.

Despite that, though, a 33rd minute goal from Casemiro put United ahead from a set piece.

That gave the Red Devils a lead which they could have chose to defend, however, just six minutes later, the in-form Marcus Rashford produced a second after some neat build up play.

Despite Newcastle’s best efforts to get back into the game, the match would remain 0-0 until the very end, meaning United were crowned champions of the competition.

Reacting to the victory on social media, Rashford alluded to the club’s wait for a trophy and seemed to call for more trophies from this team in the future.

On Instagram, Rashford wrote: “The six-year wait is finally over.”

“Today was a good day.

“Let’s reset and go again! ❤️.

“CARABAO CUP 2023 🏆.”

Rashford’s tally for the season in all competitions now stands at 25 goals and nine assists in 38 matches.

The Verdict

What a season Marcus Rashford is having.

It’s hard to think of a more in-form player in this country at the moment and even perhaps in Europe.

It was fitting that he was on the scoresheet once again for United yesterday, too, given he has scored in every single one of their EFL Cup matches so far this season, bar one, in which he instead bagged two assists.

It was a deserved victory for the Red Devils at a packed out Wembley Stadium in an encounter that showed the EFL Cup is still very much an important competition in English football.