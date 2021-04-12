Marcus Maddison sends heartfelt message as Bolton Wanderers decision made

Marcus Maddison has opened up on how is struggling right now after it was confirmed that he had left Bolton Wanderers.

The talented attacking midfielder joined the Trotters in January on loan from Charlton, in a move that was considered a major coup for Ian Evatt’s side as Maddison has starred at this level in the past.

However, it didn’t really go to plan, with the 27-year-old making ten appearances and failing to score a goal.

Nevertheless, it was a still a surprise when the announcement came today, but Evatt hinted that it was a decision the player wanted. And, taking to Instagram, Maddison explained his feelings with a heartfelt post.

“Well the football industry has eventually broke me. All the abuse, pressures & monotony of the last 2 years has just got to me. I’ve tried to fit in & be happy but if I can’t be happy In a winning team fighting for promotion it’s clearly something deeper.

“I’m returning home to think do I want to play football any more as it just doesn’t bring me any joy at all. I can’t thank Ian Evatt enough for understanding & wish @officialbwfc all the best for the final run in.”

The verdict

Some things are much more important than football, and it’s clear that Maddison needed to make this decision for himself as he is missing his family.

So, nobody can moan now they know the reasons why, and Maddison’s insight here will give fans an understanding to just how tough life can be for players, even if it doesn’t seem it from the outside looking in.

It’s sad for all parties that this announcement had to come but Maddison’s own mental health and family obviously take priority.

