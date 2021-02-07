Marcus Maddison makes transfer admission following Bolton Wanderers move

New Bolton Wanderers recruit Marcus Maddison has revealed that he turned down multiple League One clubs in order to join the sleeping giants of England’s fourth tier.

The 27-year-old has joined the Trotters on loan for the rest of the season from Charlton Athletic, after an unsuccessful four months with the Addicks.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer hinted that he tried to improve Maddison’s professionalism during his time at The Valley this season, but there was clearly a falling out and he was not happy at the winger pulling out of challenges, which led to an injury against Accrington Stanley.

The aforementioned game against Accy was his last in the red shirt of Charlton, and he moves onto Ian Evatt’s side who are languishing in 20th position in League Two.

Maddison excelled for Peterborough ever since joining the club in 2014 from non-league Gateshead, and had hit double figures in four of his six seasons with the maverick attacker showing a penchant for a long-range strike.

But ever since he decided to depart Posh last January for Hull City on loan, things have started to unravel for Maddison. He disappointed at the Tigers and they chose not to make his move permanent, and then he failed to secure a move to a Championship club after becoming a free agent.

It was still a surprise that he dropped down to League Two on deadline day, but the player himself has revealed that several League One clubs were turned down in order for him to join Evatt’s outfit.

“As soon as I heard about it, I didn’t want to come nowhere else,” Maddison told Bolton’s YouTube channel, per the MEN.

“The opportunity came to play football and do the best I can for a club in a position where really they shouldn’t be and I just want to come and get them back where they used to be.

“It was never a problem for me. I don’t really see it as a drop down as it’s such a big club. I had offers in League One but to have the chance to come here, that was immediately what I wanted to do.”

The Verdict

Maddison arrives at the UniBol looking to prove a point, and if he has his head screwed on he should be far too good for League Two.

That’s easier said than done though. Maddison will more-than likely be a target for tough tackles from the opposition as he does a lot of flashy things and is very much a ‘flair player’.

If the Maddison of a few seasons ago is the one that has signed for Bolton though, they should fly up the table very quickly, and fans are probably exciting at a potential prolific link-up between Maddison and Eoin Doyle.