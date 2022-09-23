Marcus Harness sets out clear Ipswich Town aim ahead of Plymouth Argyle clash

Ipswich Town winger Marcus Harness has admitted that he is hoping to provide some creativity for his side in their upcoming League One fixtures.

Signed by the Blues in the summer transfer window as part of a deal which saw Joe Piggott join Portsmouth on loan, Harness has made an encouraging start to life at Portman Road.

In the nine league games that he has participated in, Harness has managed to find the back of the net on three occasions.

The winger has also provided an impact in the EFL Trophy for his new side.

During last month’s meeting with Northampton Town, Harness helped Ipswich secure a 6-0 victory over their League Two opponents by bagging a brace in this fixture.

Currently top of the League One standings, Ipswich will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season in this division by securing a positive result in their showdown with Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Harness has set out a clear target for himself.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, the winger said: “I’ve found some goal-scoring, but I still don’t think I’ve shown me at my creative best – I’d say I’m usually more of a creator, assister, than I am a goal-scorer.

“Obviously I’ll take all the goals I can get.

“I slid one ball in for Jacko (Kayden Jackson) at Accy (Accrington), but apart from that I’d like to show more of that side of my game because I think I can bring a lot in that way that I haven’t quite shown yet.”

The Verdict

Whilst Harness has yet to provide an assist for a team-mate since joining Ipswich, it is surely only a matter of time before he illustrates his creativity.

During his time at Portsmouth, Harness set up a respectable total of 19 goals in League One.

The winger also had a hand in seven goals at this level during his time at Burton Albion.

Having already demonstrated his ability to score goals for Ipswich, Harness could potentially bolster the club’s chances of achieving promotion if he also starts to chip in with assists.

