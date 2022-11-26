Marcus Harness reveals target for Ipswich Town return after undergoing surgery

Ipswich Town attacker Marcus Harness is targeting a return in the new year after undergoing surgery this morning.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for the Tractor Boys in League One so far this season, but, unfortunately suffered a meniscus tear away at Exeter City on Tuesday night.

So far this campaign, Harness has seven goals and two assists in 23 matches in all competitions.

Now, speaking on social media after undergoing surgery this morning, the 24-year-old issued the following update.

He wrote on Instagram: “Unfortunate to pick up a meniscus tear on Tuesday night but it could have been so much worse in so many ways so feeling really relieved about how it has turned out!”

“Surgery went well this morning so now I’ve got a period of recovery to come but should hopefully be back playing early in the new year as long as all goes well.

“Thanks for all the messages 🚜💙.”

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a big blow for Ipswich Town.

With the promotion race in League One looking so close and competitive, to lose one of their biggest threats in an attacking sense for any period of time is a loss, but particularly during the congested Christmas period.

Harness did sound positive in his message, though, and it sounds as though this one could have been worse.

In that sense, the club can be happy that they will, fingers crossed, have him back in action early on in the new year, giving him plenty of time to still have an impact as the club seek a Championship return.