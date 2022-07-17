Marcus Harness pens farewell message to Portsmouth supporters after sealing Ipswich move

Marcus Harness has taken to Twitter to thank Portsmouth’s fans for the support that he received during his time at the club.

As confirmed by Pompey’s official website on Friday, Harness has joined Ipswich Town on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

As part of this particular deal, Portsmouth have signed forward Joe Pigott on a season-long loan deal from the Tractor Boys.

Harness is set to remain at Portman Road until at least 2025 after putting pen-to-paper on an initial three-year deal.

Ipswich have the option to extend Harness’ stay for another 12 months due to a clause included in his contract.

After joining Portsmouth from Burton Albion in the summer of 2019, Harness went on to deliver a host of impressive performances for the League One outfit.

In the 40 league appearances that he made for Pompey last season, the 26-year-old managed to provide 17 direct goal contributions.

Portsmouth will be hoping to make a positive start to life without Harness when they face Sheffield Wednesday in the third-tier on July 30th.

In a message addressed to Portsmouth and Ipswich fans on Twitter, Harness has admitted that he enjoyed his time at Fratton Park.

Harness posted: “I want to thank the Portsmouth FC fans for all the support over the past three years!

“We never managed to get the success we all would have liked but I had some real enjoyable moments and met some amazing people.

“There’s not a much better feeling than scoring a winning goal in the Fratton End and it’s something that I’ll remember fondly.

“I also want to thank Danny and Nicky, all the coaching and support staff and the players from over the years for helping me to be the best I could be and making an opportunity like this possible.”

The Verdict

Portsmouth’s decision to sell Harness to one of their League One rivals came as a surprise to many on Friday and they will be hoping that they do not end up regretting making this particular call.

It will be intriguing to see whether Pompey are able to push forward as a club in the absence of the winger later this year.

Michael Jacobs, Ronan Curtis and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild will be tasked with filling the void left by Harness in the upcoming campaign.

By providing service for Pigott, this aforementioned trio could help the forward get back to his very best as the former AFC Wimbledon man scored 20 league goals during the 2020/21 season.