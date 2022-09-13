Marcus Harness makes confident Ipswich Town claim

Ipswich Town attacker Marcus Harness has confidently claimed there is more to come from him after his brilliant start to the season.

The 26-year-old joined the Tractor Boys from fellow League One side Portsmouth earlier this summer and is currently joint top scorer at Portman Road having netted five times already this campaign.

Harness admits that the goals have helped him settle, but that he is not yet at his best.

“It was a difficult start for me here at Ipswich. I know we had some good results but I also felt it took me a little bit of time to get up to speed.” Harness explained, via TWTD.co.uk.

“With such a high-quality squad here, I felt I would have to be on my game all the time, but if I’m honest I maybe struggled to do that for a few weeks.

“Of course, once the goals started flowing it helped me to relax and get settled in, which has gone well.

“More recently, I’ve started to show more of what I can do and I believe there is still a lot more to come from me.

10 simple facts that every Ipswich Town fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 1. When was the club formed? 1868 1878 1888 1898

“I’ve settled in well and I’m really enjoying myself, so I just want to keep it going and carry on building something here.”

Harness’ contributions have helped Ipswich Town climb to the top of the League One table at this early stage.

The Tractor Boys next face Bristol Rovers in third-tier action later this evening, with kick-off at Portman Road scheduled for 7:45PM UK time.

The Verdict

Ipswich Town fans will surely be excited to hear Marcus Harness’ words here.

The 26-year-old has been impressive enough so far this season and to think there is more to come must be an incredibly exciting thought.

Alongside Conor Chaplin, Harness has formed a big threat playing in behind Freddie Ladapo so far this campaign and McKenna is certainly getting a tune out of his attack having scored 14 league goals in seven matches.

Having conceded just four, too, the Tractor Boys appear to have struck a good balance.

Don’t be surprised, then, to see them remain top of the pile in the third tier for some time to come.