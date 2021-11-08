Marcus Harness makes admission about his Portsmouth future

Portsmouth winger Marcus Harness has admitted that although he is open to the possibility of extending his stay at Fratton Park, he has yet to hold talks with the club over a new contract.

Whilst the 25-year-old’s current deal with Pompey is set to expire next summer, the club do possess the option to keep him on the south coast for another year due to a clause in his existing deal.

Harness has managed to illustrate some real signs of promise for Portsmouth during the current campaign.

As well as providing one assist in the third-tier, the winger has managed to find the back of the net on five occasions at this level.

Despite Harness’ presence, Portsmouth have struggled considerably with their consistency in League One this season as they have only managed to accumulate 20 points from their opening 16 league games.

After helping his side book their place in the second-round of the FA Cup last weekend by scoring the only goal of their clash with Harrow Borough, Harness has now opted to share an update on his future.

Speaking to The News about his current situation, the winger said: “There’s not been any conversations (about a new contract).

“I have an option on my contract at the end of the year, so I think it’s quite secure.

“I don’t think there’s any rush for them to speak to me, so I’m just kicking on.

“Yes of course (I’d like to stay at the club), I’ve got unfinished business at this point and we’re on a bit of a run now as we’re four games unbeaten, so I want to keep building on that and we can hopefully turn the season into a good one.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Harness has recently managed to step up to the mark for Portsmouth, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the club decides to trigger the option to extend his stay if he continues to deliver the goods in League One.

Particularly impressive during his side’s 4-0 victory over Sunderland last month, the winger managed to score for Pompey in this clash as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.83 in this fixture.

If the former Burton Albion is able to maintain his consistency at this level, he could help Portsmouth launch a push for a play-off place next year.

Set to make their return to League One action later this month, Pompey will be determined to extend their unbeaten run in this division to four games.