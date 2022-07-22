Marcus Harness issues confident message after arriving at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town recently announced the signing of Marcus Harness on a three year deal with the option to extend for a further year.

This is Kieran McKenna’s fifth signing of the summer as he seeks to build a side that is able to break into the top six and push for promotion next season.

Fans will be hoping Harness can have an impact on the side’s attacking efforts given he found the net 11 times for Portsmouth last season who finished the league one place above the Tractorboys.

However, the 26-year-old is keen to push himself further and achieve more at Portman Road next season as he told the East Anglian Daily Times: “There were times when I personally did well and there were times when I didn’t do so well, but I never quite got to do what I moved there for and get promoted – but hopefully it will be different here and I can push and help a team to get promoted to the Championship.

“The first two seasons I was playing in a system which was probably the opposite of what would get the best out of me, and I still managed to chip in with a lot of goals and assists, so that was challenging at times but I was happy with what I got out of it.

“There was always I know I could do more and then last season I think it fit me a lot more. I started really well and kind of fizzled out on the goals when I got moved out wide, I wasn’t as much of a goal threat.

“I still got decent numbers, but I know there’s so much more to come from me and, in a system that really suits me and can get the bets out of me, where I’m getting the ball in areas where I want to get in, I think I could smash those number out of the park.

“That’s the hope, but I’m confident I could do that.”

The Verdict:

Harness is a good signing for Ipswich and now the player knows what he needs to do to get the best out of his game, he should be ready to take his career to the next level.

Considering the 26-year-old got strong numbers last season, McKenna will be looking for his new player to build upon this and reach new heights with both his goal scoring and his assists.

Having already competed at the top end of the table, the player himself will no doubt have an idea about what it takes to get to the next stage of his game and Portman Road will hopefully be where he can show that next step.