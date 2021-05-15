Marcus Harness breaks his silence on Portsmouth’s play-off disappointment with social media vow

Portsmouth winger Marcus Harness has admitted his side were not good enough to reach the League One play-offs, and has promised to improve in 2021/22.

Pompey missed out on a place in the play-offs in agonising circumstances on the final day of the regular season, with a 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley, combined with Oxford’s 4-0 win over Burton condemning Harness and his teammates to eighth in the League One standings.

That of course means that Portsmouth will once again be in the third-tier next season, and Harness has now conceded that that is nothing more than they deserved.

In a post published on his Instagram page reflecting on the disappointment of missing out on a top six spot, Harness wrote: “After taking a few days to reflect on this season, I still don’t have many words. There was definitely some really good periods but the table doesn’t lie, we weren’t good enough. Not much more I can say than we and I will be back better next season 💙 #PUP“

Across the course of the 2020/21 season, Harness scored ten goals and provided nine assists in 52 appearances in all competitions for Portsmouth.

The 2021/22 campaign is set to be the final year of Harness’ current contract at Fratton Park – although the club do have the option to extend by a further 12 months – having joined from Burton in the summer of 2019.

The Verdict

I do think that you have to have some sympathy for Harness with his comments here.

Looking at his stats, the 25-year-old has had a rather strong season from an individual perspective for Pompey.

You can also see that the disappointment of missing out on a place in the play-offs is something that Harness seems to have taken hard.

However, his assessment is an honest one, and that should certainly serve as motivation for Harness and his teammates to go one better in the race for the play-offs, or potentially automatic promotion, next season.