Marcus Forss starts: The predicted Hull City XI to play WBA on Saturday

Hull excelled in their last outing against Peterborough and they’ll fancy their chances of upsetting the odds against West Brom this weekend too.

The Tigers certainly need the points. The side are certainly not out of the woods yet when it comes to a relegation battle and every single victory or draw they can pick up now is vital.

The Baggies will not make it easy for them, with Steve Bruce desperate to get his new team going. They’ve flopped and floundered around over the last few months and they really do need a positive result to breathe some life back into the club again.

With both teams desperate the win this weekend then, who could Hull choose to start the match?

With the way that the last game went for the Tigers, I can’t see them switching things up too much for this one. As the old saying goes, ‘why change something that isn’t broken?’

One pretty certain swap for the club though could come in attack. Marcus Forss is a real talent and Hull need to capitalise on having him in their ranks. He looks to be back fit for this tie and certainly has the capabilities to do a number on West Brom. Whilst Tyler Smith should keep his spot as the main striker – especially after bagging against Peterborough – he could come in for George Honeyman behind him.

Alongside those two is likely to be Keane Lewis-Potter, who seems to be thriving even more now that it appears there is interest from afar in his services. He is a key player for the side and will definitely be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

It should also be business as usual along the middle four, with Brandon Fleming in particular shining against Posh thanks to two assists from the left flank.

In defence, they may be tempted to switch out a defender for the fit again Callum Elder. When they managed to keep a clean sheet last time out though, it begs a return to that saying again. With that in mind, all three should hold onto their positions for this game.