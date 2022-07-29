Marcus Forss shares message with Middlesbrough supporters after sealing switch

Marcus Forss has taken to Twitter to share a message with Middlesbrough’s supporters after sealing a permanent move to the Riverside Stadium.

As confirmed by Boro’s official website yesterday, Forss has joined the club for an undisclosed fee from Brentford.

The forward has put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal which will keep him at Middlesbrough until 2026.

Forss is Boro manager Chris Wilder’s sixth signing of the summer as he has also bolstered his squad by securing the services of Liam Roberts, Ryan Giles, Darragh Lenihan, Zack Steffen and Tommy Smith.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, Forss has represented Brentford and Hull City at this level during his career.

With Boro set to take on West Bromwich Albion tomorrow, the Finland international could potentially be in line to make his debut for the club in this particular fixture.

Having missed out on a place in the play-offs earlier this year, Middlesbrough will be determined to launch a push for promotion over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

After the club announced his arrival, Forss admitted on Twitter that he is honoured to get the opportunity to represent Boro.

The forward posted: “Honoured by this opportunity.

“Let’s get to work @Boro.“

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a good bit of business by Boro as Forss has demonstrated in the past that he is capable of competing at this level.

During Brentford’s promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign, the forward managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions in the Championship whilst he also chipped in with one assist.

Providing that he is able to make a bright start to life at the Riverside Stadium, Forss could potentially establish him as a regular starter for Boro.

The forward’s arrival may also force the likes of Chuba Akpom and Josh Coburn to step up their performance levels as Middlesbrough aim to reach new heights in the second-tier.

Literally 99% of Middlesbrough supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Boro quiz - Can you?

1 of 28 Who is Middlesbrough's current manager? Gary Rowett Chris Hughton Neil Warnock Chris Wilder