Marcus Forss reveals what helped him decide to leave Brentford to sign for Middlesbrough

Throughout the summer so far Middlesbrough have been seeking out attacking options to improve the side for the new season.

At the end of July, Boro announced the addition of striker Marcus Forss for the new season as he joined from Brentford.

The young forward has faced a difficult summer after a struggle with injury but is looking forward to his new start crediting boss Chris Wilder for convincing him to join as he told BBC Tees (via Teesside Live): “I knew the links and as soon as I spoke to him [Wilder] it took me one minute to realise this is where I want to be and I’ll improve as a player.

“I’ve been checking out the team for a long time and I said I want to come and make an impact. I was trying to wait for everything to get sorted. I was buzzing to get it done and got straight here so I could get involved with the team.

“I think the whole team, from the back, it’s a very good team and I look forward to getting to know them better and what I want from them and what they want from me. I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s a very good team with good coaching staff and manager, I’m looking forward to working here and getting in my stride.”

Wilder’s side kicked off their 2022/23 season against West Brom this weekend and the 23-year-old made his debut as he came on as a substitute in the 63rd minute.

Now the player is looking to build upon this as he said: “It’s my first game for a long time after my move and injury so I look forward to settling in. It’s about building relationship sixth the team and coaching staff, the first few days have been brilliant.”

The Verdict:

This should be a great addition for Middlesbrough this season and the 23-year-old will no doubt be hungry for success with his new side this season.

It’s no surprise that Chris Wilder was able to convince him to sign as the manager proved last season he is capable of launching a push for the top six, and he will be eager to do that again this season.

After a period struggling with injury and uncertainty over his future, Forss will be keen to get going at the Riverside Stadium and make an impact on the pitch this season.