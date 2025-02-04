Marcus Edwards revealed the reasons why he decided to join Burnley after sealing his loan switch from Sporting CP until the end of the season.

The winger claimed that his relationship with Clarets manager Scott Parker and the size of the club were two significant reasons for moving to Turf Moor.

Sunderland had also been interested in the 26-year-old and reportedly inquired about the player's services but were unable to lure him to the Stadium of Light.

Scott Parker key to Edwards' transfer decision

The role of coaches can be an integral part of any transfer deal and this proved to be the case as Edwards' relationship with Parker swayed the winger's decision to move to Burnley.

Speaking on the club's official website, Edwards said: “I know Scott from my time at Spurs. I know what he’s like. He’s ambitious, he’s driven. We had a good relationship back then so when I knew he wanted me to come that was enough for me.”

Edwards came through Tottenham Hotspur's academy but never made a senior appearance for the club before sealing a move to Sporting CP.

The pair crossed paths during Parker's spell as Spurs under-18s manager between 2017 and 2018, when Edwards was a key contributor to the club's youth team.

Marcus Edwards' league statistics with Sporting CP - per Sofascore Appearances 6 Goals 1 Goal conversion 20% Touches 15.7 Accurate passes per game 6.7 (74%) Successful dribbles 1.2 (70%)

Marcus Edwards keen to join 'big club' in Burnley

While both Burnley and Sunderland are considered big clubs in the Championship, Edwards referenced the size of the Lancashire club as a key reason for joining them.

Edwards added: “It feels amazing. Burnley is like a Premier League club. I’m really happy to be here. From knowing what he’s like and how he [Parker] is and the fact that Burnley is such a big club in general. It made sense."

The Clarets' recent Premier League pedigree appears to be a significant reason for moving to Turf Moor, with the club vying for an instant return to the top flight.

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League last season but are going strong in the Championship this campaign, with the club sitting third and three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Parker's side are three points ahead of Sunderland, but the Black Cats can move level on points with them if they manage to defeat Middlesbrough tonight.

Time will tell whether Edwards' move to Turf Moor was the right one, with Burnley and Sunderland battling it out for the automatic promotion places.

The pair could meet again if the duo finish in the play-off places, with Edwards set to play a pivotal role in the Championship promotion race.