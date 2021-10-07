Middlesbrough ace Marcus Browne shares three-word message as he continues his rehabilitation

Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Marcus Browne has taken to Instagram to share an update on his progress from injury ahead of the club’s upcoming clash with Peterborough United.

The 23-year-old has not featured for Boro since their FA Cup clash with Brentford last season as he suffered a serious knee injury during this fixture.

Forced to watch on from the sidelines for the opening stages of the current campaign as a result of this issue, Browne will be hoping to make his return to competitive action in the not too distant future.

The attacking midfielder is now one month away from being able to resume full training.

In Browne’s absence, Middlesbrough have experienced a mixed start to the 2021/22 campaign in the Championship.

Whilst Boro have managed to seal victories over the likes of Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, recent defeats to Hull City, Reading and Blackpool have stifled their progress in the second-tier.

Set to face Peterborough on October 16th, Middlesbrough will be determined to seal all three points in this clash at the Riverside Stadium.

Ahead of this upcoming fixture, Brown has taken to Instagram to share a brief message about his rehabilitation.

The former West Ham United man posted: “Not long left.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Middlesbrough have only managed to score 11 goals in the Championship this season, it is abundantly clear that they need to improve in an attacking sense if they are to achieve a relative amount of success at this level this season.

Having showcased his talent during the previous campaign by providing three direct goal contributions in five league appearances, Browne could potentially emerge as a key player for Boro when he makes his return to action.

Whilst Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is in need of some positive results, he may find it beneficial to ease Browne back into the swing of things.

This particular approach will minimise the risk of the midfielder suffering another injury setback.