Marcus Browne shares heartfelt message after sealing permanent Middlesbrough exit

Marcus Browne has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt message after sealing a permanent departure from Middlesbrough.

The attacking midfielder completed a move to Oxford United yesterday as the League One outfit signed him for an undisclosed fee from Boro.

When Browne opted to make the switch to the Riverside Stadium in 2019, he would have been hoping to make a positive impact during his time at the club.

After featuring on 13 occasions for Boro in his debut campaign at the club, the 24-year-old was loaned out to Oxford where he provided nine direct goal contributions in 16 appearances.

Browne showed glimpses of promise during the 2020/21 season as he scored two goals and chipped in with one assist in five league appearances before suffering a serious knee injury in the FA Cup.

The attacking midfielder has yet to make his return to senior action since sustaining this issue last year.

Having now finalised a move to Oxford, Browne will be hoping to put his injury woe behind him by playing regularly in the coming months.

The attacking midfielder opted to take to Instagram to send a message to Middlesbrough and the club’s supporters following his departure.

Browne posted: “Just want to come on here and wish nothing but the best of luck to everyone @theboroofficial.

“It’s been a tough past 12 months for me , but the support from the fans and everyone around the place has been amazing and I’ll forever be grateful.

1 of 20 Andraz Sporar Braga Flamengo Sporting Lisbon Sporting Kansas City

“Fingers crossed the boys can carry on with the form they’re in and keep pushing to take the club where it needs to be.

“Take care, best wishes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcus Browne (@marcusbrowne10)

The Verdict

It was a shame for Browne that his move to Middlesbrough didn’t work out as he did manage to show glimpses of his undoubted talent at this level during his time at the club.

If the attacking midfielder didn’t pick up an injury last season, he could have established himself as a key player for Boro in the Championship.

With Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier, Riley McGree and Jonny Howson all set to challenge for a place in Boro’s midfield, Browne would have struggled to make inroads on the club’s starting eleven if he opted to stay at the Riverside Stadium.

Therefore, it could be argued that it was a wise move by Browne to seal a move to Oxford as he could get his career back on track by featuring regularly for the club in the third-tier between now and the end of the season.