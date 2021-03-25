Marcus Browne sends encouraging update as Middlesbrough man continues recovery

Middlesbrough’s Marcus Browne has revealed his delight as he steps up his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Any 9-5’s going? 😂😭🙆🏽‍♂️🥵🥵🥵. Serious note tho, buzzing to be on the move and working hard again 💪🏽. https://t.co/7MUkkXhsct — Marcus Browne (@MarcusBrowne14) March 25, 2021

After a tough start to life at Boro, the 23-year-old had started to battle his way into Neil Warnock’s plans earlier in the campaign, scoring two goals in five league games.

However, he was forced off in the FA Cup defeat at Brentford at the start of the year, and it was later confirmed that Browne had picked up a cruciate ligament knee injury.

Whilst it’s a long road back for Browne, the club shared an update on Twitter showing the attacking midfielder back working in the gym.

And, it prompted a response from the player, who expressed his pleasure at making the first steps to a recovery.

“Any 9-5’s going? Serious note tho, buzzing to be on the move and working hard again.”

Browne will be watching on for the remainder of the campaign as Boro look to try and finish in the top six. The Teesside outfit trail the play-off spot by six points with eight games to play.

The verdict

This is good news for Boro as it was a real shame to lose Browne in the way they did, because he had proven himself to be a very useful squad player.

Unfortunately, these things happen though and the attitude of the former Oxford man here is positive and he will be raring to get back on the pitch.

That’s still a long time away, but Browne will be hoping that he is linking up with a Premier League team as Boro try to push for promotion, even if it does seem unlikely.

