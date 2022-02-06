Marcondes starts: The predicted AFC Bournemouth XI to face Boreham Wood in the FA Cup

Bournemouth will be heading into the game against Boreham Wood with confidence having bolstered their squad with a number of key signings on transfer deadline day.

As many as five new faces came through the door at the Vitality Stadium on transfer deadline ensuring manager Scott Parker has plenty of options at his disposal.

Not only that, they come into the game against Boreham Wood on the back of a much needed win against Barnsley last weekend.

They will however be wary of a potential cup upset at the hands of non-league Boreham Wood and will need to select their best side possible to ensure they progress to the next round.

Even with the new signings though, it is expected that Parker may not make too many changes with Kieffer Moore likely to miss out, Siriki Dembele being cup tied and late decisions being made on Cantwell, Woodman and Nat Phillips.

With that in mind, here’s the prediction for how they might line up against Boreham Wood.

To keep things fresh, the expectation is that Parker will introduce some fringe players into the side without changing too much.

Stacey will continue at right-back due to the lack of options available to Parker, as well as Kelly starting at centre back as Nat Phillips continues his recovery from injury, but that should see him at least make the squad.

Leif Davis could come in for Jordan Zemura to increase the Leeds loanee’s minutes as well.

Morgan Rogers remains at the club despite speculation about a recall by parent club Manchester City, so he and Emiliano Marcondes, who scored a hat-trick at Yeovil in the last round, could come into the attacking positions to give Bournemouth freshness in the final third as well.

It gives the likes of Rogers, Davis and Marcondes the chance to impress having found themselves as back-up players so far this season.