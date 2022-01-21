Marcondes starts: The predicted AFC Bournemouth XI to face Hull on Saturday

Bournemouth take on Hull City this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to get themselves back to winning ways after defeat against Luton Town last time out.

The Cherries are five points off of top spot with Fulham getting back into the swing of things form-wise in very impressive fashion.

Indeed, with Blackburn Rovers hot on their heels, Scott Parker’s men need to ensure the result against the Hatters does not kick off a blip, and so this is a big game against a Hull team that has been buoyed off of the field by recent takeover news.

On the team news front for the Cherries, Philip Billing is back in training and a late fitness assessment will be made over whether he can come back into the side.

Jordan Zemura is also back in contention with Zimbabwe out of the Africa Cup of Nations and Parker will need to assess whether the full-back is ready to come back in.

Ethan Laird is not available, however, whilst Robbie Brady, Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith are also all missing.

Here’s the potential side:

