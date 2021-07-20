Marco Silva’s stance on future of 2018 Fulham signing revealed

Fulham boss, Marco Silva, is said to be an admirer of Jean Michael Seri, offering hope that there might well be a future for the midfielder at Craven Cottage.

Seri arrived in West London from Nice in the summer of 2018, with Fulham breaking the club transfer record fee to land the midfielder’s service in a £25m deal.

However, the 2018/19 campaign ended in disappointment for Fulham, who were relegated from the Premier League and skipped through managers Slavisa Jokanovic, Claudio Ranieri and Scott Parker. Seri featured 32 times, scoring once and assisting twice, but a return to the Championship led to his departure.

Across spells with Galatasaray and Bordeaux, Seri made 45 appearances between 2019 and 2021, featuring only twice for Fulham in the League Cup between those loans.

Seri is, though, back with Fulham as they prepare for the 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship season. Galatasaray have been linked with another move to sign the 30-year-old, although Parker’s departure and Silva’s subsequent arrival means he now has a fan in the dugout at Craven Cottage.

As per The Athletic, Silva is a big fan of the Ivory Coast international having first noticed him whilst he played for Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal. It’s also claimed that nothing is decided with regard to the midfielder’s future.

The Verdict

Different managers have different ideas about a squad, which appears the case with Seri.

Silva has arrived and he’s inherited a player he’s rated for a long time, which will naturally open the door for him to continue on with Fulham in 2021/22.

Of course, the finances have to be right. Seri is an expensive option to carry into the season given the time that he initially signed for the club. However, if Silva rates him that highly, there might be a chance Fulham work harder to retain him.

Thoughts? Let us know!

22 things all Fulham fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 What year were Fulham founded? 1876 1878 1879 1880