Marco Silva speaks out over Fulham man’s links to Cardiff

Cardiff have been on the hunt for a new manager and one name that has been thrown up is Luis Boa Morte – but Fulham boss Marco Silva has told West London Sport that he isn’t thinking about losing the coach.

The Cottagers have looked sharp so far this season and are certainly on track to try and get a promotion back up and into the Premier League. Under the management of Marco Silva, they have already picked up some impressive results and are right near the top of the league table.

The entire backroom team has done well to get Fulham to where they are right now – and it has led divisional rivals Cardiff to consider an approach for Luis Boa Morte, who is currently assistant manager at the side.

The 44-year-old played in England for the Cottagers and West Ham before hanging up his boots and turning to coaching. Now back at his former club in an assistant manager’s role, he is now drawing attention from elsewhere according to Wales Online.

However, current boss Marco Silva has spoken to West London Sport about losing the coach and has suggested that his attentions have been elsewhere this week.

He said: “It’s not our focus.

“Our energies are for the match against West Brom and preparing our players. If he’s linked it means someone is looking at Fulham Football Club and they are happy with what Fulham are doing on the pitch, and this is the main thing for me.”

The Verdict

There are several candidates available for the managerial role at Cardiff but it looks like Marco Silva is not prepared to think about potentially losing his right-hand man to a divisional rival.

However, if Fulham continue to excel, with Boa Morte helping alongside the manager, then he could soon be snapped up for a head role of his own.

Boa Morte is another potential appointment for Cardiff that represents a gamble. The Bluebirds and Boa Morte could be a risk that ultimately pays off but with very little previous actual managerial experience, it could also backfire.

It’s good to give younger coaches the opportunity to take on the main role. Cardiff though are in a situation where it may be more beneficial to look elsewhere.