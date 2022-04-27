Marco Silva speaks out on “strange” flashpoint in Fulham’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest

Fulham were on the wrong end of a 1-0 result against Nottingham Forest last night as the visitors secured themselves a play-off spot.

Fulham dominated the game with 75% possession and 20 shots in total but Forest were able to register more shots on target and made sure they made theirs count.

The only goal of the game was scored by Philip Zinckernagel in the 15th minute as he got through on goal following a defensive mix up.

However, Fulham boss Marco Silva wasn’t happy with the opposition’s goal as he told Nottinghamshire Live: “The goal was strange.

“It was a clear foul, the player jumped on Neco [Williams]. I saw it and the fourth official has to see it as well. It was our fault the goal we conceded, but it was a foul on Neco.”

However, despite feeling frustrated by the goal, Silva admitted his side did not do well enough as he said: “It wasn’t a good game to watch. The players wanted to get the job done tonight but we didn’t perform at our best level at all. But the pressure of completion is the best pressure to have. We have to learn from this.

“At certain moments we didn’t do the basics. We had to control the game in our way and in the first half we didn’t do that.”

The Verdict:

You can understand why Silva feels frustrated following last night’s game given the stats from the game but his side came away defeated.

It’s unlikely Steve Cooper would agree with him on this one that it was a foul but in fairness to the Fulham boss, he has not just used it as a scapegoat and also admitted that his side weren’t good enough at times.

There may be an element of Fulham feeling as though they can put their feet up now their promotion is secured, but their manager will be hoping last night’s result served as a reminder that they can’t afford to do so and every result counts up to the final game.