Marco Silva speaks out on 2022/23 plans at Fulham

There is a lot of excitement and nervous anticipation around how Fulham will perform in the Premier League next season, after the manner of which they stormed to the Championship title this season.

All eyes will be on Aleksandar Mitrovic after his incredible 43-goal haul in the second tier with the Cottagers hoping it will be third time lucky, as far as staying up in the top-flight is concerned.

Marco Silva has experience of managing in the division before with Hull City, Watford and Everton, this was not the case when they won promotion in 2017/18 and 2019/20, and he outlined some of the lessons the club need to learn from previous failures when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “We know what happened two years ago, what happened four years ago.

“And there are some things we can’t repeat if we want to be successful again.

“This is a moment for the players to be on holiday but we have to work really hard.

“We have to take some positives – we did some good things as well – but we cannot repeat some things that we did.

“Our philosophy will not change.

“What we do in the market will have a big impact.

“I will not hide that.

“It’s important everyone knows that.

“It is a really important moment for this club.

“We have a huge story as a club that is not (yet written).

“In the last five years, this is the first time that we got promoted automatically and we have to write a different story.”

The Cottagers underperformed enormously under Scott Parker in 2020/21 given the quality of their squad, therefore it was a not a surprise to see them comfortably promoted as champions this season.

The Verdict

It is a smart move from Marco Silva to be showing the Premier League challenge a lot of respect, rather than making bold statements after walking to the summit of the second tier.

It will be reassuring for supporters to read that they are not going to change philosophy, and though they are going to have to approach the out of possession side of the game differently, Fulham have the talent to be successful, playing a similar brand of football in the top-flight next term.

Parker was trusted with a full season, despite never really looking like staying up, and therefore it would be counter-productive to be impatient and trigger happy if Silva’s men do not fly out of the blocks in 2022/23.