Marco Silva shares update on Fulham quartet ahead of Reading clash

Fulham manager Marco Silva has revealed that whilst Fabio Carvalho and Tom Cairney are both set to miss the club’s clash with Reading, Josh Onomah will be available for selection.

Meanwhile, Harrison Reed is facing a race to be fit for the clash.

The Cottagers will be looking to back up their recent victory over Birmingham City by sealing all three points in their showdown with the Royals tomorrow.

Currently top of the Championship standings, Fulham could potentially extend their advantage over the chasing pack this weekend depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.

After providing four direct goal contributions in five league appearances for the Cottagers last month, Carvalho has recently been forced to watch on from the sidelines due to an issue with his foot.

Meanwhile, fellow midfielder Cairney has yet to feature for the club this season as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

Reed helped Fulham secure victory on St Andrew’s earlier this week by playing 65 minutes of their clash with Birmingham before being replaced by Domingos Quina.

Onomah will be looking to make his return to action in the club’s showdown with Reading after missing Wednesday’s meeting with the Blues.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by the club’s official Twitter account) about this aforementioned quartet, Silva said: “We have doubts over Harrison [Reid] but it’s not serious.

“Fab [Carvalho] is still out, so is TC [Tom Cairney].

“Josh [Onomah] will be available.”

The Verdict

Whilst it would be a blow for Fulham if Reed is not fit enough to feature at Craven Cottage on Saturday, Onomah could potentially fill the void left by the 26-year-old.

Particularly impressive during his side’s 3-0 victory over Stoke City in August, Onomah managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 7.99 in this fixture as he made four tackles and completed 85.4% of his passes.

If he is able to replicate this display tomorrow, the midfielder could play a key role in helping his side seal another win.

As for Carvalho and Cairney, Silva may find it beneficial to ease this duo back into action when they recover from their respective issues in order to prevent the possibility of any further injury setbacks.