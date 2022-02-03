Marco Silva shares Fulham squad update ahead of FA Cup clash with Man City

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has revealed that whilst Jean Michael Seri is set to make his return to action in the club’s FA Cup clash with Manchester City this weekend, Kenny Tete will miss this fixture due to injury.

Meanwhile, Antonee Robinson and Bobby Decordova-Reid will not be available for selection due to the fact they are still away on international duty.

Robinson recently featured for the United States in their 3-0 victory over Honduras whilst Decordova-Reid played in Jamaica’s 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica.

Seri missed Fulham’s meetings with Reading, Bristol City, Birmingham City, Stoke City and Blackpool after being called up to represent Ivory Coast in the African Cup of Nations.

The midfielder could be in line to start for the Cottagers at the Etihad Stadium after The Elephants were knocked out of the aforementioned competition by Egypt last week.

Tete suffered a groin injury in Fulham’s victory over Stoke in January and has yet to fully recover from this issue.

Ahead of Fulham’s meeting with the Citizens, Silva has shared an update on his squad.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Fulham’s official Twitter account), Silva said: “Mika [Jean Micheal Seri] is back.

Bobby [Decordova-Reid] and Antonee [Robinson] are not back from international duty.

“And, Kenny [Tete] is out.”

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Fulham players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has former Fulham man Harvey Elliott ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

The Verdict

With Tete, Robinson and Decordova-Reid set to miss this fixture, it will be intriguing to see how Fulham will get on in the absence of this trio.

Silva is likely to utilise Joe Bryan at left-back whilst new signing Neco Williams could be handed his debut at right-back.

Seri’s return will give Fulham a boost heading into this daunting clash with the Premier League leaders as he has produced some impressive performances in the heart of midfield during the current campaign.

In the 22 appearances that he has made for the Cottagers this season, the midfielder has provided six assists for his team-mates.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.09 in the Championship, Seri could play a key role in Fulham’s push for automatic promotion if he is able to maintain his form as well as his fitness over the coming months.