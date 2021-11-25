Fulham head coach Marco Silva has revealed that Aleksandar Mitrovic and Tom Cairney missed yesterday’s clash with Derby County due to illness.

In the absence of this particular duo, the Cottagers were unable to break down a resilient Rams outfit as they were held to a 0-0 draw.

Jean Michel Seri’s effort for Fulham struck the woodwork in the first-half of last night’s game as Silva’s side pushed for a goal.

Following the break, Fabio Carvalho was denied by the post and had a separate effort saved by Kelle Roos.

Curtis Davies then cleared Rodrigo Muniz’s header off the line.

Unable to net a late winner at Craven Cottage, Fulham missed out on the opportunity to extend their advantage over their nearest rivals AFC Bournemouth who were also held to a draw by Millwall.

Set to face Preston North End on Saturday, the Cottagers will be determined to extend their current unbeaten run in the second-tier to nine games at Deepdale.

After Fulham’s draw with Derby, Silva shared an update on Mitrovic and Cairney.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (as cited by Fulham’s official website) about the duo, Silva said: “Mitrovic and Cairney are both ill.”

Silva later added: “Of course, Mitrovic is an important player but his absence is not why we didn’t win the game [against Derby].”

The Verdict

Fulham will be hoping that Mitrovic and Cairney are both able to make a swift recovery from their illnesses as both players know exactly what it takes to thrive at this level.

One of the Championship’s stand-out performers this season, Mitrovic has already scored a remarkable total of 21 goals in 18 league games for the Cottagers and will be keen to add to this tally over the Christmas period.

Meanwhile, Cairney has made 306 appearances at this level during his career and thus will be looking to use his wealth of experience to his advantage in the current campaign by helping the Cottagers seal an immediate return to the top-flight next year.

Providing that both players are able to overcome their issues ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Preston, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they are included in the club’s starting eleven for this fixture.