Marco Silva sends clear message to Fulham individual over recent transfer hint

Fulham manager Marco Silva says that Marek Rodak must be fully focussed on this season, after the goalkeeper’s recent comments about his future.

Rodak has been a regular feature between the posts for the Cottagers this season, making 32 Championship appearances to help the club win an imediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Last season though, Rodak made just two league appearances in the top-flight for Fulham, when PSG loanee Alphonse Areola operated as first choice between the posts.

Can you get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower Fulham quiz?

1 of 25 Is the capacity of Craven Cottage higher or lower than 15,000? Higher Lower

That led to Rodak recently admitting that he may have to look for a move in the summer, if he is not going to get regular game time in the Premier League with Fulham again next season.

However, it seems that is not something that his manager wants him to be thinking about at this moment in time.

Responding to those comments from Rodak, Silva was quoted by West London Sport as saying: “Marek has to be fully focused on this season, nothing more.”

As things stand, there are just over two years remaining on Rodak’s current contract with Fulham, who hold the option to extend that deal by a further year.

Following their defeat to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, Fulham still need one more win from their final two games of the season – at home to Luton and away at Sheffield United – to mathematically guarantee the Championship title.

The Verdict

In fairness to Rodak, you can understand why he is thinking about a possible move away from Craven Cottage.

A footballer’s career is not a long one, and they are going to want to play as much as they can in that time, so the fact he did not get many opportunities the last time Fulham were in the Premier League is not surprisingly going to be on his mind.

However, Silva himself is still going to want to see the club claim the Championship title to back up such a strong season, and lay down a marker ahead of their return to the top-flight.

That is something he will need Rodak to play a part in, and if he does so, he may yet still be able to stake a claim to be the club’s first choice between the posts in the top-flight next season.