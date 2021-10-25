Marco Silva sends clear message to Domingos Quina amid disappointing Fulham spell

Marco Silva says that Domingos Quina “has to work harder” if he is to reclaim a place in the Fulham squad.

Quina joined Fulham on a season-long loan deal from Watford on deadline day, signing a new deal at Vicarage Road until 2024 before doing so.

Fulham have an option to purchase the midfielder at the end of his loan spell if they wish to do so, but at the moment, he is out of favour.

Quina hasn’t featured for Fulham since the away win over Birmingham in September, where he came on as a substitute in a 4-1 win.

He has been left out of the matchday squad for the last three Championship matches, too, and was nowhere to be seen in Sunday’s 4-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Speaking to West London Sport, Silva said that Quina must work harder if he is to work his way back into his plans.

He said: “Domingos has to work harder to win back his place.”

“He got his chance and that is clear by getting in the starting 11 against Leeds and Blackpool, and it was not just a matter of performance, but in the training sessions as well.

“He is fit, but was not in the squad the last game – a technical decision and it was mine.”

The Verdict

Quina is a player with real pedigree, but at the moment, he isn’t making an impact.

Your work ethic needs to be spot on if you’re sent out on loan, because ultimately, you’re trying to impress your parent club from afar.

But what message does it send if he isn’t even being named in a matchday squad? He needs to take Silva’s advice and work harder, it seems.