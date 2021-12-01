Marco Silva reiterates demands of Fulham squad

Fulham have been incredibly potent in front of goal this season, in terms of creating chances and sticking the ball away.

The Cottagers have scored a ridiculous 13 more goals than Bournemouth who have plundered the second most and are showing no signs of stopping as they prepare to host the Cherries on Friday evening.

Marco Silva had a reputation for playing attractive attacking football from his time in England with Hull City, Watford and Everton but not many expected his Fulham to be just as ruthless.

The Portuguese manager is keen for the Cottagers to continue to give no mercy to sides in the Championship and explained why when he spoke to The Athletic.

Silva said: “If the result is good for us at two or three (goals), why stop? Why do something that is not in our philosophy or in our idea? It’s not in our DNA. In all the situations we have to keep doing the same things.”

Fulham currently have an eight point cushion over Queens Park Rangers in third place but will have their sights set on the league title having needed the play-offs to earn promotion to the Premier League on the last two occasions.

The Verdict

Quiz: 30 questions about Fulham’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What was Aleksandar Mitrovic's league goal tally for 2021/22 after the Barnsley (H) match? 18 19 20 21

Aleksandar Mitrovic needs just 11 more goals in the 26 remaining league matches to break Ivan Toney’s record of 31 set last term. With Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson providing high quality chances with such regularity the Serbian looks sure to break that tally and drag the Cottagers towards the title.

It is not a surprise to see Silva’s relentless mentality given how his reputation took a hit in his time with Everton. Along with many others in the squad, after difficult previous campaigns, they have put their best foot forward in this one with a point to prove. Jean-Michael Seri has been one of the classiest deep lying midfielders the Championship has ever seen and all eyes will be on Friday evening’s crunch encounter where Fulham could pull away at the summit of the division.