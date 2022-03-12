Marco Silva reacts as key decision goes against Fulham in Barnsley draw

Fulham boss Marco Silva could not understand why Barnsley were given a penalty against his side in the 1-1 draw earlier today.

Centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo was adjudged to have fouled Carlton Morris by referee Tim Robinson, even though replays showed that the Cottagers defender appeared to have his shirt pulled first, whilst it was unclear how he exactly fouled the striker in the box as well.

Despite that, the penalty was given and Morris converted, giving the Yorkshire side a one goal lead.

A late Harry Wilson goal ensured Fulham left with a point, but Silva couldn’t hide his frustration with the big decision when speaking to the club’s official site.

“I’ve seen the moment 15 times, and I can’t see one moment where Tosin makes contact with the player inside the box. I don’t understand, even why he took so long to decide whether it’s a penalty or not. It’s difficult for us to understand.”

Even after the draw, Fulham are still on course to win the league as they hold a 12-point advantage over second-placed Bournemouth.

The verdict

Sometimes you come across decisions that you just can’t grasp and this was one of those.

On the replay, it was clear that Morris had fouled Adarabioyo, but you could perhaps forgive the ref for not giving that as it may have been hard to see during play.

But, to give a penalty when there seemed to be no real contact was truly baffling and you can understand why Silva was not at all happy with the decision. Pleasingly, it didn’t decide the game but it still had an outcome on the result, so it was a bad day for the ref.

