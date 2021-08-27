Marco Silva provides mixed Fulham injury update ahead of Stoke City clash

Fulham boss Marco Silva has revealed that Kenny Tete is set for a spell out after picking up an injury in the win over Hull last week.

Marco Silva 🗣️ "Kenny will be out of the game. It’s a bit more serious than expected. Fab and Tim will return, and Harrison is ready."#FULSTK pic.twitter.com/qLpruq4UWC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 27, 2021

The right-back had enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign but he was forced off after around half an hour against the Tigers. It had been hoped initially that the issue wasn’t serious but Silva confirmed to the club’s media that it’s worse than first feared, but there was positive news on three other players.

“Kenny will be out of the game. It’s a bit more serious than expected. Fabio Carvalho and Tim Ream will return, and Harrison Reed is ready.”

The Cottagers will be hoping to build on what has been a very promising start to life under the Portuguese boss, having won three and drawn one of their first four league games.

However, it will be a tough test against the Potters, who head to the capital with the same record as Fulham in their four league games, with goal difference putting Silva’s men top.

The verdict

This is not good news for Fulham as Tete is an excellent right-back at this level and had done very well in the opening games of the season.

Whilst Silva hasn’t gone into detail on how long the Dutch international is out, it’s clearly not a positive and fans will hope for more details to emerge in the coming weeks.

Now, it’s down to someone else to step up and take their chance in the XI, and the returning three players will be a big boost for tomorrow’s game, particularly with Carvalho who has excelled this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.