Marco Silva offers honest verdict of Fulham’s contribution to 1-0 defeat at West Brom

Fulham’s winless run extended to two games when they were defeated 1-0 at West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday evening.

The result saw Steve Bruce taste victory at The Hawthorns for the first time with Callum Robinson calmly slotting home the only goal of the game on 63 minutes.

Aleksandar Mitrovic spurned a golden opportunity to rescue a point in the closing exchanges in a below par away performance.

Marco Silva aired his frustrations about the performance when he spoke to West London Sport.

He said: “It wasn’t good enough.

“The first half, we weren’t here – it was just our shirts which were on the pitch in the first first half, because we were not here.

“We didn’t express ourselves.

“We didn’t play our way.

“Second half was a little bit different and we were more ourselves, although not with the quality that we’ve shown this season.

“We reacted after the goal.

“We started to play and pushed them back.

“We didn’t have a big number of chances but we had two or three dangerous moments – a big chance for Mitro that should equalise the game.”

The defeat does not matter too much in the Cottagers’ title procession but with away trips to Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough coming after the international break, Fulham may have to battle for a while longer before being mathematically promoted.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Fulham players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 27-years-old, plays for Barnsley, born in Hemel Hempstead Cauley Woodrow Sheyi Ojo

It was a very uncharacteristic miss from Mitrovic from close range, possibly showing that Fulham have taken their foot off the gas a little.

The fixture schedule has been relentless for all Championship clubs of late, therefore it is not a surprise to see a small dip in motivation and performance levels from the sides with a little less to play for.

The international break comes at a good time for the Cottagers to re-assess and go again to chase down the league title next month.

As for West Brom, this was a huge result and probably the first real indicator that Steve Bruce could produce success at the club next season if given the right tools in the summer transfer window.