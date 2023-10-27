Highlights Southampton faces the risk of losing key players during the January transfer window after a busy summer of speculation and high-profile departures.

Fulham is still interested in signing Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, and Marco Silva's new contract with Fulham could be bad news for Southampton's chances of retaining the player.

Despite his struggles this season, Alcaraz has shown promise and may be tempted to join Fulham and work under a manager like Silva who has a strong reputation in the Premier League.

Southampton will hope they can keep their team intact during the January transfer window.

The summer was very busy for the club, as speculation was enormous around individuals, and that overshadowed the club’s preparations for the new season.

Their relegation to the second tier after a sustained period in the Premier League came as a shock, so the club wasn’t prepared, and it meant they had a number of high-profile players dropping down a league with high wages.

Unfortunately, Southampton couldn’t retain all of their key players, as several left, but they did see some stay, with Che Adams, Adam Armstrong, Kyle Walker-Peters, and Carlos Alcaraz being the most noticeable.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

However, they all had teams vying for their signatures, and for Alcaraz, that doesn’t seem to have gone away, as Fulham are still keeping an eye on the player.

Are Fulham still interested in signing Carlos Alcaraz from Southampton?

The Saints bought Alcaraz in the January transfer window earlier this year, arriving from Argentina side Racing Club.

He joined for a relatively hefty fee, and he instantly became a part of Southampton’s team that was trying to avoid relegation.

The midfielder played 21 times last season, with 18 appearances coming in the Premier League. He managed to grab four goals to his name, as well as two assists.

He gained interest from Fulham during the summer transfer window and now according to The Standard, Fulham are still interested in the 20-year-old and is still being tracked by the club.

Why could Marco Silva’s development at Fulham be bad news for Southampton FC?

Fulham announced on Tuesday that manager Marco Silva had signed a new three-year contract to remain at the club until the summer of 2026.

This is a boost for the Cottagers, as Silva was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Arabian league in the summer and didn’t put pen to paper despite being offered new terms by the club not long after the speculation.

Now that the Portuguese’ future is sorted, this could be a boost for the club, as they will be sitting down about their transfer plans for January, and it seems their list may not have changed much from the summer.

This means it is likely that Alcaraz is still a target for the club, and therefore, this contract news could be a worry for Southampton.

So far, the midfielder has struggled this season; despite appearing in all but two league games, in which he has started six of the 12 games, he has yet to get off the mark in front of goal.

Furthermore, he has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot but is definitely an important member of Russell Martin’s squad.

But the signs are still promising for the player, as he’s making efforts to improve his game. He has averaged two shots per game this season, as well as showing his ability with the ball, as he’s averaged 0.6 dribbles.

He is also tidy with the ball when it comes to passing, as the midfielder has an 83.2% pass success rate, which has helped him record 0.8 key passes per game, as per WhoScored.com.

If Fulham do express interest in January, then you would have to expect the player to be keen on the move.

As he would be moving back into the Premier League and working under a manager who has a good pedigree in the Premier League, his future seems committed to Fulham.

While staying at Southampton may also be a good option, he can get another season under his belt.

But Martin is struggling to get the best out of the player, and with him still not convincing everyone, Alcaraz may jump at the chance to work under a manager like Silva more than Martin.