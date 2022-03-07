Marco Silva makes selection admission regarding Fulham squad

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has insisted that he will not be rotating his squad ahead of a busy period of Championship action, in which the Cottagers will play four times in the space of 12 days.

The second tier league leaders will make a long trip to Wales to face Swansea City on Tuesday night, and that kick-starts a hectic fixture list which also includes a visit to Barnsley, as well as facing West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns before finally returning home to play Nottingham Forest.

You could forgive Silva for wanting to chop and change due to the amount of games coming up, and in recent weeks he’s made one or two changes per match to his side, such is the luxury of his squad and the options he has at his disposal.

With the Cottagers in such good form though, having picked up 28 points out of a possible 33 in their last 11 league encounters, Silva is reluctant to ring the changes unless injuries are picked up in the next few games.

“Normally I don’t like to make changes just to swap players around it but because I have an idea behind doing it,” Silva said, per West London Sport.

“For the last game I made three changes because it was in my plan to do it as you have to look at the opposition you play against.

“Of course if some of them they are not 100 per cent fit or in condition to perform the way we want to perform, of course I will do it, but not just because I would like to make changes.

“If not, I will not do it.”

The Verdict

Not many teams in the Championship have the kind of strength in depth that Fulham, so it would be easy for Silva to see the upcoming games as a chance to shuffle the pack.

But as long as players are fit and healthy in the next few weeks then it looks like he will stick to the same 14 or 15 individuals that have been starting matches and coming off the bench recently.

Consistency is bred from keeping the same starting 11 when you can, and that’s why Fulham are getting good results – as well as having some very talented individuals.

And Silva will be wanting to keep the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fabio Carvalho and the rest of his regulars fit and healthy going into this crucial run of games as going into the next international break, Fulham could have one foot in the Premier League with a good set of results.