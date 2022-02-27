Marco Silva makes numerous Championship title claims amid potential Fulham and AFC Bournemouth battle

Fulham manager Marco Silva believes his side deserve to be at the top of the Championship table as things stand but says they haven’t won anything yet, issuing caution as he spoke to his side’s media team.

The Cottagers have been the most consistent team in the second tier so far this season, enduring a five-game winless run between November and December last year but managing to recover well since then as they have stolen a march on the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers.

This comes as no real surprise with the west London outfit investing a considerable amount of summer in their squad during the summer despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on finances, with Harry Wilson arriving permanently from Liverpool in a £12m deal.

Not only did they recruit Wilson, but also the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah and Paulo Gazzaniga, both of whom have Premier League experience at their disposal with the former playing an integral part in the second-tier side’s first team recently.

They also have the league’s top goalscorer at their disposal in Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored 34 goals in 31 league appearances this season and has been a big reason why the current league leaders currently have the best attacking record in the division.

But despite all the factors in their favour and the fact they currently have a nine-point lead over Bournemouth, who have two games in hand over Silva’s side, the Portuguese boss has stressed the fact there’s still a long way to go.

Speaking after yesterday afternoon’s 1-0 victory away at Cardiff City, he said: “We are playing well and as a group we are fighting when we should fight, playing well when we should play well.

“We are playing with quality. This is the main thing for me. Not just a matter of winning football matches, but when we play well, we can play well.

“Other times we have to play the ugly side of the match, which we are doing in certain moments as well.

“Nothing is finished. Nobody can achieve anything by the end of February. We didn’t achieve nothing yet.”

The Verdict:

There’s still a very long way to go and after suffering something of a blip, Bournemouth now seem to be back on track under Scott Parker and this is something they will need to be wary of.

The Cottagers’ defeat against Huddersfield Town last week will serve as a reminder that there are no easy games in the second tier and although they are currently dominant at this stage, inconsistency could set them on a wobbly path going into the final couple of months of the season.

The reason why they are in their current position is the fact they have been able to minimise winless runs, now is the time for them to continue in the same vein and if they can, it would be difficult to see anyone beating them to the title.

At this stage, it looks as though it will be a head-to-head battle between Fulham and Bournemouth – but they cannot afford to take their foot off the gas at this stage with a Premier League return not yet mathematically guaranteed.

In fairness though, it would be tempting for the club’s board to fully focus on the summer with Silva’s men now firm favourites for promotion and the need to ensure they aren’t relegated back to the Championship straight away again if they did secure a top-tier return.