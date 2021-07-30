Marco Silva makes interesting admission following Fulham appointment

Marco Silva has revealed that he was on the verge of accepting another job before Fulham came in for him.

The Portuguese coach was named as Scott Parker’s successor earlier this summer and he knows that promotion will be the aim for the Cottagers this season.

Even though Silva has experience in England with Hull, Watford and Everton, his appointment was something of a shock considering how he left Goodison Park.

And, it could have been very different, with the 44-year-old telling Sky Sports that he had other offers during his time without a club, which almost saw him accepting a role abroad until the Londoners came in for him.

“I was close to joining a different club in a different country as well but I really appreciated the interest the club showed in ourselves, (which) was really important.

“The approach of the club was really assertive and they showed me a good project, they showed a big interest in ourselves as well as a technical staff and we are really happy to be here.”

Silva’s first game comes against Middlesbrough at Craven Cottage on August 8.

The verdict

This shows that Silva was impressed with Fulham, just as they were with him after his interviews, which obviously bodes well.

The former Watford chief had been linked with some high-profile roles abroad prior to taking the Cottagers job, so he clearly has faith in the long-term project with Fulham.

Now though, it’s down to Silva to prove himself again after a mixed career in England so far and it will be interesting to see how he does in the Championship.

